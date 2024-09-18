GLP-1 weight loss pills are in the works: What to know

GLP-1 weight loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy have become blockbuster drugs, but the need for weekly injections has limited their use. This may soon change, as several oral versions are nearing FDA approval, CNN reported Sept. 17.

Semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic, is being developed in pill form by Novo Nordisk and has shown promising results, with study participants losing an average of 15% of their body weight over 68 weeks.

Other pharmaceutical companies are also entering the race to develop oral GLP-1 treatments. Eli Lilly is testing an experimental drug called orforglipron which targets the same pathway as semaglutide. Midstage trials have shown patients lost 15% of their body weight over 36 weeks.

Experts suggest oral GLP-1 drugs could ease shortages, lower costs and offer more convenience for patients. However, some concerns remain about misuse, especially as pills can make it easier to take more than recommended.

While side effects of oral semaglutide are similar to the injectable form, gastrointestinal issues may be more pronounced with higher doses of the oral drug.