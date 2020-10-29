Gilead's revenue increases by 17%, driven by remdesivir sales

Gilead reported better-than-expected third quarter results Oct. 28, boosted by sales of remdesivir, CNBC reported.

Remdesivir, which became the first drug to receive full FDA approval to treat COVID-19 Oct. 22, drove Gilead's revenue up by 17 percent from last year. The drugmaker has been selling remdesivir under the brand name Veklury.

Remdesivir generated $873 million in sales during the third quarter, mostly in the U.S., CNBC reported. Gilead's total sales were $6.5 billion in the third quarter, up $5.5 billion from last year and higher than the $6.3 billion analysts predicted.

Excluding remdesivir, the company's total sales increased 2 percent, to $5.6 billion, compared to last year's, according to CNBC.

Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Kroger-owned pharmacies offering in-store rapid COVID-19 antibody tests

Eli Lilly inks $375M deal with US to supply COVID-19 antibody drug

Sunstar recalls gingivitis drug due to potential bacterial contamination

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.