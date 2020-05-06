FTC clears $63B AbbVie, Allergan deal

The Federal Trade Commission approved North Chicago, Ill.-based AbbVie’s acquisition of Allergan, one of the biggest deals announced in the pharmaceutical industry last year.

Dublin-based Allergan has pledged to divest Zenpep and Viokace — both pancreatic enzyme preparations — to Nestle and the experimental Crohn's disease treatment brazikumab to AstraZeneca as a part of the merger.

Following the deal's closure, only one Allergan director will join AbbVie’s board. Brent Saunders, Allergan's chairman and CEO, has opted not to join AbbVie’s board.

The deal is slated to close after the drugmakers gain regulatory approval in Ireland. The Irish High Court approval hearing is set for May 6.

