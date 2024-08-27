After about 18 months since the FDA greenlit preventive COVID-19 medication Pemgarda for emergency use, the agency has tweaked its decision.

The agency has narrowed the medicine's emergency use authorization. It is now OK to use when "the combined national frequencies of variants with substantially reduced susceptibility to Pemgarda is less than or equal to 90%," the FDA said in an Aug. 26 letter to the drug's maker, Invivyd.

Pemgarda (pemivibart) is authorized for the pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19 in some adults and children older than 12. Eligible patients are those who have a moderate-to-severe immune compromise and are unlikely to have an adequate response to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Early data indicate that COVID-19 variant KP.3.1.1 may have substantially reduced susceptibility to Pemgarda. As of Aug. 17, the variant accounted for 36.8% of COVID-19 infections, according to CDC data. If this percentage surpasses 90%, Pemgarda's emergency use authorization could be revoked.FDA tightens use of preventive COVID drug