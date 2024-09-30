FDA approves drug for thyroid cancer treatment

The FDA approved selpercatinib for treatment of metastatic medullary thyroid cancer in patients 2 years and older with a RET mutation.

Selpercatinib previously received accelerated approval for patients aged 12 years and older in 2020 and was extended to younger patients in May 2024, according to a news release from the agency.

The approval was based on the Libretto-531 study, which showed significant efficacy in adults and adolescents. This was a randomized trial, with patients receiving selpercatinib showing superior progression-free survival compared to those treated with cabozantinib or vandetanib.