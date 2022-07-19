FDA approves 1st at-home treatment for vitiligo

The FDA granted Incyte, a Wilmington, Del.-based pharmaceutical company, the first approval for a vitiligo treatment after finding positive results in its phase 3 trials July 18.

Vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune disease that presents as depigmenting the skin. It affects more than 1.5 million people in the U.S., according to an Incyte press release.

After 52 weeks, phase 3 trials for topical cream Opzelura showed improvements from the baseline in the facial Vitiligo Area Sourcing Index among 50 percent of the study participants.

Opzelura, a JAK inhibitor, is approved for ages 12 and up for nonsegmental vitiligo and mild to moderate eczema.