Drug extends survival in lung cancer patients: J&J

Johnson & Johnson released results from a phase 3 study, showing that the combination of Rybrevant and Lazcluze significantly improved overall survival in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer that has specific epidermal growth factor receptor mutations.

The study, which included 1,074 patients, found that the chemotherapy-free regimen outperformed the current standard care, osimertinib, in extending patient survival, according to a Jan. 7 news release from the company.

The combination showed a median overall survival improvement of over one year compared to osimertinib, marking the first such survival benefit in this patient group.

Overall survival, which measures the length of time patients live after starting treatment, is considered the most meaningful endpoint in cancer treatment. These results follow earlier data from the trial showing improved progression-free survival.