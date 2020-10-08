CVS to offer free COVID-19 testing to Kent State students, staff

Kent State University in Ohio has partnered with CVS Health to provide free COVID-19 testing for all students, faculty and staff starting Oct. 12 through the spring semester.

CVS representatives will be on Kent State's campus on weekdays until Nov. 20 and again during the spring semester to test. Each week, 450 people will be randomly selected for testing to identify potential disease spread early, Kent State said.

The tests are also available for anyone who wants one regardless of whether they have symptoms, and no physician authorization is required.

The tests provided by CVS will be rapid tests with results returned in about 15 minutes. The university is encouraging people to get tested often so it can monitor the spread of the virus.

