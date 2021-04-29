CVS partners with employers for worksite vaccinations

CVS Health said April 29 it has begun administering COVID-19 vaccines at employer-based vaccination sites through its Return Ready program.

The retail pharmacy giant said it is managing vaccination clinics for 18 employers across 51 locations.

CVS said the program began in February, when Delta Air Lines began vaccinating its employees at a Return Ready clinic at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. As of April 29, CVS administered more than 29,123 vaccines to Delta employees across five sites.

The New York Shipping Association and the city of Philadelphia are among other employers participating in the program.

