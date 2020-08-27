CVS adds time-delay safes to all 446 Massachusetts pharmacies to prevent robberies, opioid diversion

CVS has installed time-delay safes at all 446 of its Massachusetts pharmacy locations to deter robberies by electronically lengthening the time it takes for pharmacy staff or intruders to open medication safes.

All Massachusetts CVS pharmacies with time-delay safes display signage showing the safes have been installed, meant to discourage would-be robbers from going through with their plans, as they usually want to be able to get in and out of the location as quickly as possible.

Since 2015, CVS has installed 4,760 time-delay safes in 15 states and the District of Columbia, reducing robberies at CVS pharmacies in these communities by 50 percent. The retail pharmacy giant hopes the safes not only reduce robberies, but also the resulting diversion of opioids and other controlled substances into communities, according to an Aug. 27 news release from the company.

"While our nation and our company focus on COVID-19 treatment, testing and other measures to prevent community transmission of the virus, the misuse of prescription drugs remains an ongoing challenge in Massachusetts and elsewhere that warrants our continued attention," John Hering, region director for CVS Health, said in the news release. "These steps to reduce the theft and diversion of opioid medications bring added security to our stores and more disposal options for our communities."

CVS also recently installed 50 safe medication disposal units in select Massachusetts locations, adding to the 106 units it previously installed in the state. These disposal units allow patients to safely discard their prescriptions instead of leaving them in places where they might end up misused.

