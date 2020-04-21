CVS adds drive-thru testing site in Michigan

CVS Health has added a drive-thru testing site in Dearborn, Mich., which will offer COVID-19 testing at no cost to state residents.

The site, located in the parking lot of Henry Ford Centennial Library, will be overseen by licensed healthcare providers and pharmacists from CVS' MinuteClinics and pharmacies. The site will use Abbott's rapid COVID-19 test.

CVS Health already opened other rapid-testing sites in Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Since March, the company has conducted 35,000 COVID-19 tests.



"We're delivering on our commitment to helping increase the frequency and efficiency of testing," said Troyen Brennan, MD, CMO and executive vice president of CVS Health. "By expanding into Michigan we now have five large-scale testing sites open to the public, which enables our dedicated team of healthcare professionals to process thousands of tests every day."

