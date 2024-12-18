Chief pharmacy officer moves from ChristianaCare to Penn State Health

Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health has named Sam Wetherill, PharmD, as its next vice president and chief pharmacy officer, effective Dec. 30.

In this role, Dr. Wetherill will oversee the health system's pharmacy service line and day-to-day operations at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center pharmacy, according to a Dec. 18 news release.

Dr. Wetherill joins Penn State Health after 17 years at Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare, where he progressed from staff pharmacist to vice president of laboratory and pharmacy services. He also served in the U.S. Army for 22 years.