California allows pharmacists to test patients for COVID-19

California pharmacists can conduct COVID-19 testing on patients beginning May 12.

The California Department of Consumer Affairs and State Board of Pharmacy are allowing pharmacists to collect specimens and order COVID-19 tests in an effort to increase the state's testing capacity. Specimens will be processed at specialized medical labs.

"Ramping up our testing capacity is critical as we begin modifying our stay at home order," said Gov. Gavin Newsom in a news release.

The state has conducted more than 1 million diagnostic tests and is currently averaging more than 35,000 tests daily.

