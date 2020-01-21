AstraZeneca to invest in $520M in France, create 150 jobs

AstraZeneca plans to invest $520 million in its manufacturing site in Dunkirk, France, over the next five years and create roughly 150 jobs, Bloomberg reported.

Of the total, $230 million will be dedicated to building assembly lines and modernizing the drugmaker's equipment in the Dunkirk facility, which focuses on developing and manufacturing asthma treatments. The new lines could create about 100 highly skilled jobs, according to Bloomberg.

AstraZeneca also plans to invest $275 million in research and development and $15 million to open a European innovation hub in Paris.

The total investment could create about 150 jobs, according to Bloomberg.

Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Walgreens, CVS demands led Ohio Medicaid to drop 272 pharmacies, state says

How Civica Rx became a force in the generic drug industry: A timeline

10 most expensive drugs for Medicare Part D

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.