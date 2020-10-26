Astrazeneca releases more COVID-19 vaccine data: 5 things to know

AstraZeneca released an interim analysis of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine Oct. 26 that showed positive results in older populations, The Wall Street Journal reported.

AstraZeneca's vaccine trial had been halted in the U.S. since Sept. 9, after a participant developed transverse myelitis. The FDA said Oct. 23 that it could resume the trial.

5 things to know about the interim analysis:

AstraZeneca said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine has produced a similar immune response in older and younger adults.



The vaccine showed positive outcomes for adults 56 and over, especially those at the higher-risk ages of 70 and older.



The data showed a lower reactogenicity to the vaccine among older adults, meaning there was a low level of side effects, such as fever, injection site swelling and body aches. Reactions were lower in adults 56 and older than in younger adults, and reactions lessened after participants received the second dose.



AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said the vaccine would likely provide protection against contracting COVID-19 for about a year, CNBC reported.



AstraZeneca has submitted the interim analysis to a peer-reviewed journal.

More articles on pharmacy:

AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine trials to resume

Equitas Health, Prism Health North Texas open 2 new pharmacies

4 takeaways from the FDA vaccine advisory panel meeting

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.