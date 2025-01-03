Antidepressant fails in final stage study

Neumora Therapeutics announced that its antidepressant candidate, navacaprant, did not meet the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 study for major depressive disorder.

The study failed to show a statistically significant reduction in depressive symptoms as measured by the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale compared to a placebo, according to a Jan. 2 news release from the company.

The key secondary endpoint, a reduction in anhedonia measured by the Snaith-Hamilton Pleasure Scale, also did not achieve statistical significance. However, navacaprant showed an efficiency signal in female participants with a trend toward improvement in both depressive symptoms and anhedonia though the data were not conclusive.

The drug was generally well-tolerated, with a safety profile comparable to placebo. No adverse events were reported and there were no signals of increased suicidal ideation or behavior.