Antibody helps cancer patients regain weight: Study

A phase 2 trial of ponsegromab has shown promising results in treating cancer cachexia, a condition that leads to severe weight and muscle loss, according to a study published Sept. 14 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Ponsegromab is a monoclonal antibody created by Pfizer that targets growth differentiation factor-15. The study involved 187 patients with non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer or colorectal cancer and demonstrated significant weight gain and improvements in muscle mass, physical function and quality of life.

Patients receiving the highest dose of 400 mg of ponsegromab saw a 5.61% increase in body weight and overall the treatment had fewer adverse events compared to the placebo group.

Cachexia contributes to poor outcomes in cancer patients, but there are currently no FDA-approved treatments, according to a Sept. 14 news release from Pfizer. Late-stage studies are being planned for 2025, the company said.