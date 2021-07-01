Americans usually have the same vaccination status as their entire household

Seventy-seven percent of vaccinated adults in the U.S. say everyone in their household is vaccinated against COVID-19, and 75 percent of unvaccinated adults say no one in their household is vaccinated, according to research published June 30 by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Kaiser Family Foundation surveyed 1,888 U.S. adults via telephone from June 8-21. The survey's margin of error was plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Half of American adults said they live in a fully vaccinated household, and 1 in 4 American adults said they live in a fully unvaccinated household.

The remainder, about 1 in 5 American adults, live in households with mixed vaccination statuses. Among this group, 34 percent said all the unvaccinated members of their household are under age 12 and therefore ineligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.