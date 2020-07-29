A bitter pill for pharmacists: No provider status in Senate's coronavirus relief package

The American Pharmacists Association released a statement July 28 expressing its disappointment that the Senate's $1 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package announced July 27 — doesn't include language designating pharmacists as providers for COVID-19 testing and immunization.

The organization argues that designating pharmacists as providers under Medicare Part B would have allowed Congress to dramatically expand COVID-19 testing and immunization efforts.

"The final coronavirus stimulus legislation during this election year presents our shining opportunity to achieve a targeted version of provider status. Together with our members, APhA wants to unleash the full potential of pharmacists’ contributions for testing and immunization during COVID-19," APhA CEO Scott Knoer, PharmD, said.

APhA created a petition urging Congress to include provider status for pharmacists in its next legislative package.

