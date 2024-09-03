6 drugs now in shortage

The sole suppliers for a few medications, including a Parkinson's disease therapy, are reporting new drug shortages.

Here are six new shortages to know about, according to drug supply databases from the FDA and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists:

Amoxapine oral tablet: Teva Pharmaceuticals has four presentations of the antidepressant on back order, and the company expects a release date in late September. Four presentations are available at Chartwell Pharmaceuticals.

Chromic chloride injection: Pfizer is the sole supplier of the drug, which supplements intravenous solutions for total parenteral nutrition. The drugmaker said the issue is because of manufacturing delays and more supply is expected in November.

Cyclosporine oral solution: Novartis Pharmaceuticals is discontinuing Sandimmune, a brand-name drug that prevents transplant organ rejections.

Fluorescein sodium ophthalmic strip: The sole supplier of the product, Hub Pharmaceuticals, discontinued Bio-Glo strips in mid-2024. The strips show defects or abrasions in the corneal epithelium.

Indocyanine green injection: The product is a medical dye used to determine cardiac output, liver function, liver blood flow and eye diseases. Renew Pharmaceuticals has limited availability of one presentation through December, and supply is steady for eight presentations from Novadaq Technologies.

Trihexyphenidyl hydrochloride oral solution: Pharmaceutical Associates, the sole supplier of the Parkinson's disease therapy, has the solutions on back order without an estimated release date.