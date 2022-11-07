6 drugmakers short on flu drug

As hospitals tackle an early flu season with viral infections soaring, six drugmakers have reported short supply of oseltamivir, a common flu drug.

Alvogen, Camber Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Macleods Pharma, AvKARE and Zydus Lifesciences have some of their oseltamivir products on back order or allocation, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists' drug shortage website. As of Nov. 1, 12 products were part of the shortage.

The dearth could be because of the hike in Tamiflu prescriptions, a brand-name drug for oseltamivir. Compared to November 2021, filled prescriptions for Tamiflu are 11.5 times higher, GoodRx data shows.

Pharmacies across the nation are struggling to access enough oseltamivir. Some pharmaceutical companies expect supply to return to normal in late November while others could not determine a resupply date, according to ASHP.