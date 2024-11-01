50% of US drug shortages last at least 2 years: ASHP

A survey by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists found that 50% of active drug shortages in the U.S. persist for two or more years, the Pharmacy Times reported Nov. 1.

The survey showed that while the total number of active shortages has decreased to 277 in the second quarter of 2024 from a peak of 323 in 2023, the impact has remained significant, with 99% of surveyed pharmacists reporting they have experienced a shortage.

The top drug classes affected include central nervous system medications, antimicrobials, hormone agents, chemotherapy drugs and cardiology therapies. The survey highlighted that 95 new shortages were identified in 2024, with nearly half being injectable medications. Additionally, 60% of the shortages were attributed to unknown causes, with supply and demand, manufacturing issues and business decisions also being contributing factors.

Thirty-two percent 32% of respondents said they have had to ration, delay or cancel treatments.

The survey was conducted from June 23 to July 14, 2023, and polled 1,123 pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, pharmacy residents and other pharmacy professionals.