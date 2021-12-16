16 cancer drugs approved in 2021

The FDA approved 46 new drugs this year, including 16 with indications related to oncology.

These new drug approvals are listed below, starting with the most recent:

1. Cytalux, an imaging drug, was approved Nov. 29 to help identify ovarian cancer lesions.

2. Scemblix was approved Oct. 29 to treat patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia who meet certain criteria.

3. Tivdak was approved Sept. 20 to treat patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer whose disease progressed on or after chemotherapy.

4. Exkivity was approved Sept. 15 to treat locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with a specific mutation.

5. Rylaze was approved June 30 as a component of a chemotherapy regimen for patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma who are allergic to E. coli-derived asparaginase products.

6. Truseltiq was approved May 28 to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma, a bile duct cancer, whose disease meets certain criteria.

7. Lumakras was approved May 28 to treat types of non-small cell lung cancer.

8. Pylarify, an imaging drug, was approved May 26 to help identify prostate cancer.

9. Rybrevant was approved May 21 to treat a subset of non-small cell lung cancer.

10. Zynlonta was approved April 23 to treat certain types of relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma.

11. Jemperli was approved April 22 to treat endometrial cancer.

12. Fotivda was approved March 10 to treat renal cell carcinoma.

13. Pepaxto was approved Feb. 26 to treat relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

14. Cosela was approved Feb. 12 to reduce bone marrow suppression caused by chemotherapy in patients with small cell lung cancer.

15. Ukoniq was approved Feb. 5 to treat marginal zone lymphoma and follicular lymphoma.

16. Tepmetko was approved Feb. 3 to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

View the FDA's full list of novel drugs approved in 2021 here.