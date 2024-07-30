15 most expensive medications for Vizient customers

Health systems spent 77% more on semaglutide, the active ingredient of Ozempic and Wegovy, between April 2023 and March 2024, compared to the prior year, according to Vizient's Pharmacy Market Outlook.

Vizient evaluated the medication costs and utilization trends among its pharmacy program participants. Participants include hospitals, non-acute and pediatric care clients.

The report, published July 30, predicts a drug price inflation rate of 3.81% over the next 12 months. Experts at the healthcare data and analytics company also said they expect gene and cell therapies to pose increasing risks to health systems' bottom lines.

Here are the top 15 medications by spend, along with their approved indications:

1. Humira (adalimumab) — Rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease and other conditions

2. Stelara (ustekinumab) — Psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis

3. Gammagard, Privigen, Gamunex-C (immune globulin) — Primary humoral immunodeficiency, chronic immune thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy

4. Keytruda (pembrolizumab) — Multiple cancers

5. Ozempic; Wegovy (semaglutide) — Type 2 diabetes; chronic weight loss and serious heart conditions

6. Skyrizi (risankizumab-rzaa) — Plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis

7. Dupixent (dupilumab) — Atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis, and eosinophilic esophagitis

8. Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) — Multiple sclerosis

9. Enbrel (etanercept) — Rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and plaque psoriasis

10. Darzalex Faspro (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) — Multiple myeloma

11. Biktarvy (bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide) — HIV-1 infection

12. Opdivo (nivolumab) — Multiple cancers

13. Prolia; Xgeva (denosumab) — Osteoporosis; prevention of skeletal-related events in patients with bone metastases from solid tumors, and treatment of patients with giant cell bone tumors

14. Entyvio (vedolizumab) — Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis

15. Prevnar 20 (pneumococcal 20-valent vaccine) — Prevention of infections and diseases caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes