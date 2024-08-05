13 online PharmD programs in the US

There are 13 fully remote, accredited doctor of pharmacy programs in the United States.

Pharmacy programs in the U.S. receive accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education.



The fully remote PharmD program at the University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Science in Aurora recently received full accreditation from the ACPE, according to a July 30 news release from the school.



Here are the current remote PharmD programs, not including CU Pharmacy, according to the centralized application service for PharmD programs, PharmCAS: