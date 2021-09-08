10 most expensive drugs in the US

Spinal muscular atrophy treatment Zolgensma is the most expensive drug in the U.S., with a 12-month supply costing $2.1 million.

Telemedicine and pharmacy discount company GoodRx tracked the most expensive drugs in the country, including drugs filled at pharmacies and drugs that can only be administered by healthcare professionals. Below are the 10 most expensive drugs in the U.S., along with their annual cost based on the typical length of therapy, according to the Sept. 7 report:

  1. Zolgensma: $2,125,000

  2. Zokinvy: $1,032,480

  3. Danyelza: $977,664

  4. Myalept: $889,904

  5. Luxturna: $850,000

  6. Folotyn: $817,865

  7. Brineura: $730,340

  8. Blincyto: $712,672

  9. Ravicti: $695,970

  10. Soliris: $678,392

