Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Children's Hospital Los Angeles seeks a pharmacy manager.



Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Methodist Health System (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy services director.



Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (Memphis) seeks a pharmacy director.



Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a regional outpatient pharmacy operations manager.



Stanford (Calif.) Health Care seeks a pharmacy services manager.



Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



The George Washington University Hospital (Washington, D.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a pharmacy operations coordinator.

