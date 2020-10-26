10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Methodist Health System (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy services director.
- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (Memphis) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a regional outpatient pharmacy operations manager.
- Stanford (Calif.) Health Care seeks a pharmacy services manager.
- Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- The George Washington University Hospital (Washington, D.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a pharmacy operations coordinator.
