Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Akron Children's Hospital (Mansfield, Ohio) seeks a pharmacy supervisor.



Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Baptist Medical Center South (Montgomery, Ala.) seeks a system director of clinical pharmacy services.



Boston Medical Center seeks an associate director of inpatient pharmacy operations.



HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Jefferson Health (Philadelphia) seeks a pharmacy director.



NorthBay Healthcare (Fairfield, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks an inpatient pharmacy director.



Vail (Colo.) Health seeks a pharmacy services director.



Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.) seeks a pharmacy director.

