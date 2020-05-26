10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Akron Children's Hospital (Mansfield, Ohio) seeks a pharmacy supervisor. 

  2. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  3. Baptist Medical Center South (Montgomery, Ala.) seeks a system director of clinical pharmacy services. 

  4. Boston Medical Center seeks an associate director of inpatient pharmacy operations.

  5. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  6. Jefferson Health (Philadelphia) seeks a pharmacy director.

  7. NorthBay Healthcare (Fairfield, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy manager.

  8. Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks an inpatient pharmacy director.

  9. Vail (Colo.) Health seeks a pharmacy services director.

  10. Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.) seeks a pharmacy director.

