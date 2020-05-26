10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Akron Children's Hospital (Mansfield, Ohio) seeks a pharmacy supervisor.
- Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Baptist Medical Center South (Montgomery, Ala.) seeks a system director of clinical pharmacy services.
- Boston Medical Center seeks an associate director of inpatient pharmacy operations.
- HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Jefferson Health (Philadelphia) seeks a pharmacy director.
- NorthBay Healthcare (Fairfield, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks an inpatient pharmacy director.
- Vail (Colo.) Health seeks a pharmacy services director.
- Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.) seeks a pharmacy director.
More articles on pharmacy:
AstraZeneca gets $1B from US to produce COVID-19 vaccine
Generic drugmaker Akorn files for bankruptcy
7 things to know about startup drugmaker Phlow
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.
To receive the latest hospital and health system business and legal news and analysis from Becker's Hospital Review, sign-up for the free Becker's Hospital Review E-weekly by clicking here.