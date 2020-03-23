10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare (Lexington, Ky.) seeks a 340B pharmacy director.



Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Boston Medical Center seeks a pharmacy manager.



Cottage Health (Santa Barbara, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



El Camino Health (Mountain View, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Mainehealth (Portland, Maine) seeks a pharmacy director.



Newton-Wellesley Hospital (Newton, Mass.) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.



Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.) seeks a chief pharmacy executive.



Providence Health & Services (Renton, Wash.) seeks a chief pharmacy officer.

