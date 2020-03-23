10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Maia Anderson - Print  | 

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Appalachian Regional Healthcare (Lexington, Ky.) seeks a 340B pharmacy director.

  2. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  3. Boston Medical Center seeks a pharmacy manager.

  4. Cottage Health (Santa Barbara, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  5. El Camino Health (Mountain View, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  6. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  7. Mainehealth (Portland, Maine) seeks a pharmacy director.

  8. Newton-Wellesley Hospital (Newton, Mass.) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.

  9. Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.) seeks a chief pharmacy executive. 

  10. Providence Health & Services (Renton, Wash.) seeks a chief pharmacy officer. 

More articles on pharmacy:
CVS Health recruiting 50,000 workers amid COVID-19 pandemic
69 experimental COVID-19 drugs, treatments identified
Physicians found hoarding experimental COVID-19 treatments for relatives, report says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Perspectives

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers