10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Appalachian Regional Healthcare (Lexington, Ky.) seeks a 340B pharmacy director.
- Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Boston Medical Center seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Cottage Health (Santa Barbara, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- El Camino Health (Mountain View, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Mainehealth (Portland, Maine) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Newton-Wellesley Hospital (Newton, Mass.) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
- Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.) seeks a chief pharmacy executive.
- Providence Health & Services (Renton, Wash.) seeks a chief pharmacy officer.
More articles on pharmacy:
CVS Health recruiting 50,000 workers amid COVID-19 pandemic
69 experimental COVID-19 drugs, treatments identified
Physicians found hoarding experimental COVID-19 treatments for relatives, report says
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.
To receive the latest hospital and health system business and legal news and analysis from Becker's Hospital Review, sign-up for the free Becker's Hospital Review E-weekly by clicking here.