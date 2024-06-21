Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare performs 1st-of-its-kind procedure

A multi-disciplinary team of experts at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Memphis, Tenn., recently performed a surgical procedure known as "Jaw in a Day." The procedure was performed in partnership with the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and involved the removal of a tumor from a patient's face and full jaw reconstruction on the same day.

The surgery was performed on a teenage patient at Methodist University Hospital. The first-of-its-kind procedure combines 3D imaging technology and medical precision to treat patients with complex head and neck cancers, benign tumors and face injuries. Leaders at the organizations said the procedure marks a major advancement, as traditional methods can require multiple procedures over months or years.

"The significant advantage of the 'Jaw in a Day' procedure is its ability to substantially shorten the treatment timeline," Anas Eid, MD, chief of facial plastic surgery in the UT Health Science Center College of Medicine in Memphis, said in a June 21 news release from Methodist Le Bonheur. "This results in a faster recovery time, less discomfort, and an improved quality of life for the patient, allowing them to reintegrate into their normal life more swiftly."