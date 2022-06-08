Long COVID-19-related heart issues will have lasting effect on health systems, experts say

Guidelines for diagnosing and treating long-COVID-19 cardiovascular complications were updated by the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation on June 7.

"Unfortunately, many people could have chronic cardiovascular conditions due to COVID-19 infection — even patients without previous cardiovascular disease, comorbidities, and otherwise low risk of cardiovascular disease," said Jonathan Whiteson, MD, lead author of the cardiovascular complications guidance statement. "Because of the chronic nature of cardiovascular conditions, there will likely be long-lasting consequences for patients and health systems worldwide."

The statement was developed by the organization's PASC Collaborative, a "multidisciplinary group of physicians, clinicians and patient advocates" made to address the need for guidance in caring for long-COVID-19 patients.