Joint Commission issues alert on providing equitable care during pandemic

The Joint Commission issued an advisory Feb. 9 on promoting safe, equitable care during the pandemic.

The document outlines initiatives health systems can adopt to identify and address racial and ethnic disparities while also eliminating barriers to providing safe, equitable care.

Some recommended safety actions health systems should consider both during and after the pandemic are:

Proactive data collection to identify disparities and inequities in care delivery

Use of additional online platforms to communicate with patients beyond phone calls and office visits to eliminate access barriers

Implicit bias training for staff

For more recommended safety actions, click here.

