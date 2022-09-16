COVID-19 tied to higher Alzheimer's risk in seniors, study suggests

Adults 65 and older who contract COVID-19 may be at greater risk for new-onset Alzheimer's disease, according to a study published Sept. 13 in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease.

Researchers at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland found those who had COVID-19 were more likely to be diagnosed with Alzheimer's within a year of their initial infection.

Researchers analyzed EHR data on 6.2 million seniors treated at 68 healthcare organizations nationwide between Feb. 2, 2020, and May 30, 2021.

The 360-day risk for a new Alzheimer's diagnosis was 0.68 percent among those who had COVID-19, compared to 0.47 percent for those who hadn't been infected.

The study offers new evidence of a potential tie between COVID-19 and Alzheimer's but does not prove that the virus causes the condition, The Washington Post reported Sept. 15. The study may also be limited by the potential for inaccurate Alzheimer's diagnoses, study authors said.

Read the full study here.