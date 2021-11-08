200+ hospitals participating in new federal program to boost maternal, infant health

New HHS program 1st to link data from mothers and newborns to improve outcomes, reduce disparities

More than 200 U.S. hospitals are participating in a new HHS program that aims to improve maternal and infant health outcomes by reducing disparities.

The HHS Perinatal Improvement Collaborative "is the first to evaluate how pregnancy affects overall population health by linking inpatient data of newborns to their mothers," according to a Nov. 8 news release.

The initiative involves a two-pronged approach that uses data from mothers and infants to identify drivers of preventable harm and death. The collaborative will then evaluate evidence-based interventions to enhance clinical quality and advance health equity.

Participating hospitals will capture more than 150 measures to understand factors that affect maternal and infant health outcomes.

"We're very excited the HHS Perinatal Improvement Collaborative allows us to obtain up-to-date maternal morbidity and mortality data that will inform program planning and policy development across HHS," said Dorothy Fink, MD, deputy assistant secretary for women's health and director of HHS' office on women's health.