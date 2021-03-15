10 top patient safety concerns for 2021, ranked by ECRI Institute

Racial disparities in health and healthcare earned the No. 1 spot on ECRI Institute's list of the top 10 patient safety concerns for 2021.

ECRI Institute compiled the list based on an analysis of more than 4 million patient safety events collected in the ECRI Institute Patient Safety Organization database since 2009, along with expert opinions from a panel of internal and external patient safety leaders.

Eight of the 10 patient safety concerns relate to or have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization said.

ECRI Institute suggested healthcare providers use this list as a starting point for launching patient safety discussions and setting priorities at their facilities.

Here are the 10 top patient safety issues for 2021, as listed by ECRI Institute:

1. Racial and ethnic disparities in healthcare

2. Emergency preparedness and response in aging services

3. Pandemic preparedness across the health system

4. Supply chain interruptions

5. Drug shortages

6. Telehealth workflow challenges

7. Improvised use of medical devices

8. Methotrexate therapy

9. Peripheral vascular harm

10. Infection risk from aerosol-generating procedures

To download a copy of the report, click here.

