1 in 10 Black patients faces descrimination from healthcare staff

Nearly 11 percent of Black patients say they've experienced descrimination by a healthcare provider or their staff, according to an April 5 analysis from Urban Institute, a left-leaning think tank.

The research, funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, is based on responses from a nationally representative group of 4,007 U.S. adults surveyed between Sept. 11 and Sept. 28, 2020.

Overall, Urban Institute found Black adults (10.6 percent) were more likely to report having been discriminated against or judged unfairly by a healthcare provider than white adults (3.6 percent) or Latinx adults (4.5 percent).

Black women reported the highest rate of descrimination (13.1 percent) of all race/ethnicity and gender groups. Adults with lower incomes were also more likely to report discrimination or unfair judgment.

"These patterns are concerning given that healthcare disruptions and suboptimal quality that result from unfair treatment can lead people to delay or forgo care, to search for a new provider, and to experience adverse health consequences," Urban Institute wrote.

The organization said policy and practice changes are needed to eliminate this well-documented pattern of systematically worse treatment for patients of color.

To view the full report, click here.

More articles on patient safety and outcomes:

Hospital at Home 'cheat sheet': 6 Qs on the care model, answered

Black patients have less access to 'high quality' hospitals, analysis finds

CMS resumes routine hospital surveys

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.