Washington hospital to reopen for COVID-19 response

Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima, Wash., will reopen under a lease deal with the state of Washington, according to the Yakima Herald.

The Washington Department of Health contacted Astria on March 29 about leasing the facility, which closed in January, to expand capacity for COVID-19 patients. The move came after Astria Health CEO John Gallagher sent a letter to state Secretary of Health John Wiesman offering to sell or lease the hospital to the state.

Under an interim draft of the lease agreement, the state would pay $1.5 million monthly to lease Astria Regional for six months. The state could have the hospital operational within a few weeks, Astria Health told the Yakima Herald.

More articles on patient flow:

Demand for hospital beds in US will peak by mid-April, analysis finds

Philadelphia hospital won't reopen to treat COVID-19 patients

US cities race to reopen shuttered hospitals as COVID-19 spreads

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.