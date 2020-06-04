Salem Health plans to restructure, close some clinics

In response to challenges exposed by COVID-19, Salem (Ore.) Health plans to restructure, which will include health clinic closures and leadership changes, according to OregonLive.

The health system said that it will be emphasizing a move to telehealth and other means of virtual healthcare.

As a result, the system will close two of its primary care clinics, one in Salem and one in Independence, Ore. It will also limit services and reduce staff at some of the other clinics.

"It became obvious that the manner in which we delivered care before COVID-19 is no longer sustainable," Salem Health managers said in a May 29 memo to employees obtained by OregonLive.



Salem Health added that the restructuring effort will include some leadership changes, including "a reduction in the number of supervisors and the reclassification of some managers into different roles."

Salem Health said that about 20 employees will lose their jobs as a result of the restructuring.

Access the full report here.

More articles on patient flow:

New York hospital closes emergency department

Northwell opens ventilator recovery units at 2 hospitals

LA Surge Hospital to close in June

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.