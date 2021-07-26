PeaceHealth hospital nurses seek more staffing amid 'unprecedented' volumes

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview, Wash., said it is facing "unprecedented patient volumes" as its workforce alleges that a staffing crunch is leading to poor working conditions, according to The Daily News.

In a letter to PeaceHealth St. John sent by the Washington State Nurses Association, nurses said the hospital's staffing levels are "woefully insufficient," adding that "our nurses at PeaceHealth St. John are tired and are quickly burning out." Some nurses are seeing higher patient loads and missing meals and breaks due to staffing shortages, according to the letter.

Debra Carnes, a spokesperson for PeaceHealth St. John, told The Daily News that the number of patients "seeking and needing care is extraordinary" in the area. She added that "patient safety is always our top priority, and we remain committed to providing high-quality care to our community. Currently, we are experiencing unprecedented patient volumes at PeaceHealth St. John along with hospitals up and down the I-5 corridor."