Kaiser to scale back services at Hawaii medical office, citing financial challenges

Citing financial challenges and the need to improve efficiency in the COVID-19 era and beyond, Kaiser Permanente Hawaii will close its ambulatory surgery center and end gastroenterology services at its Wailuku (Hawaii) Medical Office, according to a statement sent to Becker's Hospital Review Sept. 24.

Although Kaiser Permanente Hawaii didn't give a date for when the services will be scaled back, it said it will occur "in the near future."



As a result of the changes, Kaiser said some staff members will be laid off. Local news station Hawaii News Now reported that 11 technicians and 17 nurses will be affected.

The organization is evaluating options for the affected staff, including offering them different opportunities in the health system and continuing current wages and benefits for an extended period of time.

"Like every business today, Kaiser Permanente Hawaii is reevaluating operations due to the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has stressed the entire healthcare system," Kaiser Permanente said. "We've responded with incredible speed, and we will continue on this path to create a better, more efficient healthcare system for our members and future members."

Kaiser said the decision was made after a thorough review and it "makes strategic sense."

