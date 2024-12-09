California hospital fire spurs patient evacuation

Chino (Calif.) Valley Medical Center evacuated four patients from its intensive care unit Dec. 8 after a fire broke out on the 112-bed hospital campus, according to The Mercury News.

The hospital reported a fire, which was contained to a medical office building, around 2:29 p.m. local time. The patients were transferred to a nearby hospital as a precaution because of the fire's proximity and resulting smoke, according to the publication. No other clinical areas were affected, and no injuries were reported.

"Chino Valley Medical Center thanks the first responders and firefighters for their prompt response and action," the hospital told the publication.