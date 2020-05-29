15 hospitals loosening visitor restrictions

The following hospitals and health systems have recently loosened COVID-19-related visitor restrictions or plan to soon.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Hospitals are listed in alphabetical order. If you'd like to add a hospital to this list, please email Mackenzie Bean at mbean@beckershealthcare.com.

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health started loosening visitor restrictions May 27. Patients undergoing a surgery or other procedure that requires sedation may have one person accompany them, according to the Independent Tribune

Ballad Health in Johnson City, Tenn., is permitting one visitor per non-COVID-19 patient during visiting hours, reported local news station WJHL.

Greenville, S.C.-based Bon Secours St. Francis Health System is allowing one visitor per patient effective May 29. Pregnant women are permitted two visitors during labor, according to CBS affiliate WSPA 7 News.

Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, Pa., is permitting one visitor per patient effective June 1, according to local radio station WKOK.

Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis., will permit one adult visitor for patients with appointments in a clinic, surgery, outpatient surgery center or emergency services location starting June 1, reported WKBT News 8.

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is permitting two visitors each for non-COVID-19 patients, according to the Standard-Examiner.

Kearney (Neb.) Regional Medical Center is allowing one healthy adult visitor per patient starting June 1, according to The Grand Island Independent.

Mayo Clinic Health System-Southwest Wisconsin in La Crosse will allow one designated visitor per patient beginning June 1, according to WKBT News 8.

Mercy Health-Allen Hospital in Oberlin, Ohio, and Mercy Health-Loraine (Ohio) Hospital will allow patients to have one visitor per day, according to The Morning Journal.

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, La., is permitting non-COVID-19 patients to have one designated visitor for their entire stay effective May 29, according to ABC affiliate WBRZ.

Palestine (Texas) Regional Medical Center is now permitting most patients to have one adult visitor per day, according to the Palestine Herald-Press.

Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, W.Va., lifted its zero-visitor policy this week, now allowing certain patients to have one visitor per day, according to MetroNews.

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health started allowing patients one hospital visitor May 20, according to local radio station KFGO.

Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center will allow most patients one visitor or support person daily starting June 1, according to The Wilson Times.

More articles on patient flow:

New York hospital speeds up plan to close ED

How a California hospital is calming patient coronavirus fears, encouraging ED visits

Overprepared for COVID-19 surges but not sorry, hospital leaders say

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.