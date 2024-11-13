Top 4 ways systems are improving patient experience

Systems are honing in on improving the patient experience by reducing complexity, enhancing personalizations and making patients feel valued throughout the care journey, the American Hospital Association said in a Nov. 12 article.

Systems have taken different approaches to achieve these goals, but the American Hospital Association identified the strategies most common among some of the largest systems in the U.S.

Here are four ways systems are improving the patient experience:

1. To reduce care delays and paperwork, systems are deploying healthcare management platforms that consolidate scheduling, billing and records into a single system.

2. Price transparency initiatives are gaining traction and empower patients to make more informed decisions about their care and financial responsibilities.

3. AI is being implemented to enhance patient care by several means, including predicting health outcomes, aiding in earlier interventions and personalized treatment plans, as well as reducing the stress of unexpected hospital visits.

4. Holistic care approaches are becoming more popular as systems shift to a greater focus on preventive health and well-being. This includes mental health screenings that are more integrated into routine care.