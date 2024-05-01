Patient experience on the upswing, Leapfrog data suggests

Patient experience measures are showing early signs of rebounding after falling dramatically amid the pandemic, according to an analysis from The Leapfrog Group.

As part of its Hospital Safety Grades, Leapfrog uses federal HCAHPS data to assess organizations' performance on five composite patient experience measures that directly affect patient outcomes:

Nurse communication

Doctor communication

Hospital staff responsiveness

Communication about medicines

Discharge information

Leapfrog's spring safety grade update, released May 1, shows the first signs of improvement in these measures since COVID-19, though figures are still down from prepandemic levels, the organization said in a news release.

The composite measures for staff responsiveness and communication about medications fell the most in Leapfrog's spring 2022 update, with average HCAHPS scores decreasing by 2.21 and 2.43 points, respectively. The latest data shows these measures ticked up by 0.16 and 0.23 points, respectively, at hospitals between April 2022 and March 2023.

