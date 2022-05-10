How HCAHPS measures have fared throughout pandemic

Patients are reporting worse experiences receiving hospital-based care amid the pandemic for nine of 10 care domains measured by the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey, according to a May 10 report from the Leapfrog Group.

Leapfrog analyzed HCAHPS data CMS collected from 3,571 hospitals in 2019 (before the pandemic) and from 3,502 hospitals between July 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021 (mid-pandemic).

Below are the percentages of patients who gave the most favorable responses to survey items in each of the 10 HCAHPS care domains. Becker's calculated the percent change of these tallies between 2019 and 2020-21. The data shows patient experience measures worsened in every domain but hospital quietness.

Domains are listed by the change in the average percentage of patients with the most positive response.

Hospital quietness — 1.01 percent increase since 2019



Pre-pandemic: 59.6 percent of patients gave the most favorable responses in this domain

Mid-pandemic: 60.2

Discharge information — 0.9 percent decrease

Pre-pandemic: 86.9

Mid-pandemic: 86.1

Willingness to recommend hospital — 1.41 percent decrease

Pre-pandemic: 70.7

Mid-pandemic: 69.7

Overall hospital rating — 1.54 percent decrease

Pre-pandemic: 71.6

Mid-pandemic: 70.5

Communication with physicians — 1.74 percent decrease

Pre-pandemic: 80.2

Mid-pandemic: 78.8

Communication with nurses — 1.76 percent decrease

Pre-pandemic: 79.7

Mid-pandemic: 78.3

Care transitions — 3.65 percent decrease

Pre-pandemic: 52.1

Mid-pandemic: 50.2

Hospital cleanliness — 3.94 percent decrease

Pre-pandemic: 73.6

Mid-pandemic: 70.7

Communication about medicines — 4.84 percent decrease

Pre-pandemic: 64.1

Mid-pandemic: 61

Hospital staff's responsiveness — 5.51 percent decrease

Pre-pandemic: 67.1

Mid-pandemic: 63.4