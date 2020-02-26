Nation's 1st supervised injection site to open in Philadelphia

The country's first supervised injection site will open in Philadelphia next week, reports The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Safehouse, the nonprofit group launching the site, made the announcement just hours after a federal judge submitted a final ruling that the site does not violate federal law.

Federal prosecutors filed a civil lawsuit against Safehouse in February 2019, attempting to block the group's attempt to open the supervised injection site. Prosecutors alleged that the site would violate a provision in the Controlled Substances Act that makes it a felony to knowingly open, lease or maintain any location for the purpose of distributing or using controlled substances.

However, in a preliminary ruling last October, U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh ruled that the Controlled Substances Act does not apply to Safehouse's efforts to aid individuals with opioid use disorder.

The supervised injection site will allow people to use illegal drugs under medical supervision, access treatment and be revived if they overdose.

To view the full report, click here.

