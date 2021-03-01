Cincinnati surgeon sentenced to 3 years in prison for illegal opioid distribution

George Griffin, MD, an orthopedic surgeon in Cincinnati, was sentenced to 40 months in prison March 1 for illegally distributing controlled substances, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Oct. 5, Dr. Griffin pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful distribution of controlled substances.

According to court documents, Dr. Griffin prescribed opioids and other controlled substances to patients in amounts and for lengths of time outside the scope of legitimate medical practice. Court documents also say he prescribed dangerous drug combinations that increase the risk overdose and death.

