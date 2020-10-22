Women with inflammatory breast cancer now living longer, but racial disparities remain, study says

The survival rate for inflammatory breast cancer patients has increased over the last four decades, according to a study published in Breast Cancer Research and Treatment.

Patients diagnosed with IBC from 2008-12 had a mean survival rate of 99.4 months, the study found. That's an improvement from the mean survival rate of 62.3 months for patients diagnosed from 1979-82.

While overall survival rates improved, an ongoing disparity between Black and white patients remains. The incidence of IBC is higher in Black patients, with about 4.5 out of 100,000 Black women affected, compared to 2.6 of 100,000 white women, according to the research.

The study included 29,718 patients who were diagnosed with IBC between 1973 and 2015.

To view the full report, click here

More articles on oncology:

Viewpoint: Online oncology forums can feed confirmation bias

Oncologists alarmed by missed diagnoses, screenings linked to COVID-19

4 recent cancer care partnerships

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.