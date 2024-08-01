Why MD Anderson is sending T-cells to space

Researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center are sending T-cells to the International Space Station to investigate how microgravity affects the cells, which could lead to advancements in treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases.

The Houston-based cancer center is collaborating with Axiom Space, BioServe Space Technologies, Deep Space Biology and Mongoose Bio on the project, which will analyze how prolonged exposure to microgravity affects cell differentiation, activation, memory and exhaustion, according to a July 31 news release.

Upon return to Earth, the cryopreserved samples will be analyzed using single-cell sequencing. The goal is to scale any potential discoveries into therapeutic strategies that can improve cellular therapies.

The project is one of five being funded by the International Space Station National Laboratory and NASA. The two organizations are providing more than $7 million in inaugural funding for the cancer studies.