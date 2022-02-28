Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center names director

Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, Tenn., has selected Ben Ho Park, MD, PhD, as its new director.

Dr. Park, a breast cancer specialist, will begin the role July 1, according to a Feb. 17 news release.

"Since his recruitment from Johns Hopkins in 2018, Ben has brought us new and innovative approaches to cancer care, including molecular tumor boards that are providing precision oncology for our patients both within and beyond our ever-expanding catchment area," said Jennifer Pietenpol, PhD, outgoing director of VICC. Dr. Pietenpol is assuming a new role as chief scientific and strategy officer at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Park serves in numerous leadership positions at VICC. In 2021, he was named deputy director of the cancer center. Known for his work in precision oncology, Dr. Park spearheaded research that led to the development of PI3K inhibitors, approved for breast cancer treatment by the FDA in 2019.

He earned his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

